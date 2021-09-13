5 teens shot, 10 others injured during large Dothan party

Five teenagers were shot and 10 more were injured at a large party at a Dothan event venue Saturday.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Monday police and emergency services responded to the 1900 block of Reeves Street to a report of gunfire before 11 p.m.

Five people were shot and at least 10 more were injured while attempting to flee the venue. Owens said someone broke a pane of glass while trying to escape and many received lacerations from the broken glass.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An apparent party was being hosted at the venue, but investigators have received differing accounts concerning the number of guests. Owens said there were between 50-250 people at the rental on Saturday night, according to witness statements.

Currently, no arrests have been made and investigators have not named any suspects.

“We’re still looking into it and we’re still seeking information from people who were at the party,” Owens said. “What we do know is at some point during this get-together, at least one person began shooting. We don’t know why they were shooting or who they were shooting at.”

All of the injuries were non-life threatening.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.