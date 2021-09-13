 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 teens shot, 10 others injured during large Dothan party
0 Comments
alert top story

5 teens shot, 10 others injured during large Dothan party

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police and crime
METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS

Five teenagers were shot and 10 more were injured at a large party at a Dothan event venue Saturday.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Monday police and emergency services responded to the 1900 block of Reeves Street to a report of gunfire before 11 p.m.

Five people were shot and at least 10 more were injured while attempting to flee the venue. Owens said someone broke a pane of glass while trying to escape and many received lacerations from the broken glass.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An apparent party was being hosted at the venue, but investigators have received differing accounts concerning the number of guests. Owens said there were between 50-250 people at the rental on Saturday night, according to witness statements.

Currently, no arrests have been made and investigators have not named any suspects.

“We’re still looking into it and we’re still seeking information from people who were at the party,” Owens said. “What we do know is at some point during this get-together, at least one person began shooting. We don’t know why they were shooting or who they were shooting at.”

All of the injuries were non-life threatening.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert