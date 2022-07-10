Abbeville man charged with murder

ABBEVILLE – An Abbeville man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman early Sunday.

Jamie Earl Whitehead, 36, was arrested and charged in the death of Barbara Williamson Shaw, 50, following an investigation by the Henry County Task Force, according to a post on the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

At approximately 12:27 a.m. Sunday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office along with the Abbeville Police Department responded to 6377 County Road 57 South in reference to a possible firearm assault.

Once on scene officers found Shaw, from Abbeville, with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced deceased by Henry County Coroner Derek Wright.

Whitehead was later arrested and booked into the Henry County Jail with bonds totaling $200,000.