Abbeville man charged with rape

An Abbeville man is charged in an April 15 rape in Dothan.
John Cole Altman, 18, was charged with first-degree rape, according to arrest records from Tuesday. His bond was set at $60,000.
Due to the sensitive nature of this case and juvenile privacy laws, Dothan police will not provide further information.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
