Abbeville man charged with rape

John Cole Altman

John Cole Altman, 18, of Abbeville

 Dothan Police Department

An Abbeville man is charged in an April 15 rape in Dothan. 

John Cole Altman, 18, was charged with first-degree rape, according to arrest records from Tuesday. His bond was set at $60,000. 

Due to the sensitive nature of this case and juvenile privacy laws, Dothan police will not provide further information.

