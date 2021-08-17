Accused Ozark police officer resigns from post again

An Ozark police officer being investigated for domestic violence has resigned from his post.
Following his arrest for third-degree domestic violence, a misdemeanor crime, 27-year-old Keyon Russaw signed resignation papers with his supervisor, Interim Police Chief Charles Ward confirmed Tuesday.
Russaw has resigned from two Wiregrass law enforcement bureaus in the last year during probes into his alleged behavior. Russaw resigned from the Dothan Police Department in October of 2020 after allegations that he broke into a family’s apartment while on duty. The victim in that case declined to file charges.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
