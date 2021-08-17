 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Accused Ozark police officer resigns from post again
0 Comments
alert top story

Accused Ozark police officer resigns from post again

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Keyon Russaw

Keyon Russaw, 27

 Dale County Jail

An Ozark police officer being investigated for domestic violence has resigned from his post.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Following his arrest for third-degree domestic violence, a misdemeanor crime, 27-year-old Keyon Russaw signed resignation papers with his supervisor, Interim Police Chief Charles Ward confirmed Tuesday.

Russaw has resigned from two Wiregrass law enforcement bureaus in the last year during probes into his alleged behavior. Russaw resigned from the Dothan Police Department in October of 2020 after allegations that he broke into a family’s apartment while on duty. The victim in that case declined to file charges.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert