ADOC reports two additional staff COVID-19 cases; one additional inmate case

The Alabama Department of Correction (ADOC) is reporting two additional COVID-19 cases. The two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

One staff member at Bullock Correctional Facility tested positive and one employee located in the Criminal Justice Center also tested positive.

According to the ADOC, the employees were promptly self-quarantined under the healthcare provider.

The ADOC is reporting 75 COVID-19 cases among staff and contracted staff members remain active; and 273 staff members have been cleared after testing positive.

One additional inmate located in Staton Correctional Facility also tested positive Tuesday.

According to ADOC, 324 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among inmate population, 93 of which remain active.

