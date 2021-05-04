After promotion, woman becomes first ever to reach rank of Dothan police captain

A woman has made Circle City history by becoming the first ever female captain on the Dothan police force.

Dothan Police Capt. Rachel David was promoted from lieutenant on April 25, Dothan Police Chief Will Benny announced Tuesday at the city's Police Awards and Promotion Presentation.

“She’s accomplished the rank of captain because of her hard work and she deserved it,” Benny said. “It’s good having a female on the command staff. Any diversity is good for police work and we’re glad to have her on board.”

Over her 19-year career span with the Dothan Police Department, David has risen through the ranks with most of her career working in the patrol division and is looking forward to the opportunity to serve the organization in a higher capacity.

“It's a wonderful opportunity to represent our organization and it just shows that what our organization looks for is good quality candidates and the typical gender boundaries that have been seen in law enforcement is no consideration if you're one who gets out and puts in the work,” David said following the pinning ceremony, during which her husband recently-retired Dothan Police Capt. Todd David, pinned her new badge on her uniform. “I'm very grateful for the opportunity, and very proud to be the first female.”