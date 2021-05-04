After promotion, woman becomes first ever to reach rank of Dothan police captain

A woman has made Circle City history by becoming the first ever female captain on the Dothan police force.
Dothan Police Capt. Rachel David was promoted from lieutenant on April 25, Dothan Police Chief Will Benny announced Tuesday at the city's Police Awards and Promotion Presentation.
“She’s accomplished the rank of captain because of her hard work and she deserved it,” Benny said. “It’s good having a female on the command staff. Any diversity is good for police work and we’re glad to have her on board.”
Over her 19-year career span with the Dothan Police Department, David has risen through the ranks with most of her career working in the patrol division and is looking forward to the opportunity to serve the organization in a higher capacity.
“It's a wonderful opportunity to represent our organization and it just shows that what our organization looks for is good quality candidates and the typical gender boundaries that have been seen in law enforcement is no consideration if you're one who gets out and puts in the work,” David said following the pinning ceremony, during which her husband recently-retired Dothan Police Capt. Todd David, pinned her new badge on her uniform. “I'm very grateful for the opportunity, and very proud to be the first female.”
David is commanding the Special Operations Unit, overseeing the communication center and training division.
“I think just being able to expand the knowledge, skills, and abilities that I have been taught over the years by mentors who have come above me, those people who have poured in and taught me have given me the opportunity now to pour in and teach others and that's what I'm really looking forward to,” David said.
Also during the promotion ceremony, Officers Nicholas Baity, Nicholas Krista, Clayton Reynolds, and Jeremy Wallace moved up to the rank of corporals; Corporals Shane Ash, Rebecca Jewell, Cliff Overstreet, and Lacy Schulmerich were moved up to the rank of sergeant; and Sgt. Tom Davis moved into the rank of lieutenant.
The Police Star Award, the highest award given to the Dothan police officers for performing above and beyond the call of duty, was given to Officers Austin Harris and Justin Dodson for getting a shooting victim to safety while responding to an active shooter situation on March 17, 2020.
Dothan Police Officer Franklin Ruiz and Dale County Deputy Justin Chadwick were honored with the Police Cross, awarded for outstanding service to the community. Ruiz and Chadwick are tactical flight officers in the Wiregrass Aviation Support Program. On Feb. 26, the pair safely located a missing autistic juvenile in a swampy area near his home despite foggy weather conditions in Enterprise and directed officers to the juvenile’s location, where he was safely rescued.
Benny also honored 18 officers with the Life Saving Medal, awarded for performing a potentially life-saving act in the line of duty. Recipients are: Officer Damon Owens, Corporal Jeremy Conner, Officer Ryan Anderson, Officer Corin Schuyten, Officer Nicholas Krista, Officer Bradley Strickland, Officer Robert Chavis, Corporal Matthew Krabbe, Corporal Caleb Gilmore, Officer Jeffrey Worrell, Officer Chase Etress, Corporal Jeff Arnold, Corporal Troy Armstrong, Officer Justin Davis, Officer Shane Brown, Officer Michael Thomas, Officer Roy Henderson, and Officer Clayton Thomas.
“These guys and girls everyday are heroes in my view,” Benny said. “They’re out there doing the job, putting their life on the line, doing the right thing, so the ones that far exceed our expectations, we like to recognize.”
During a city commission meeting later Tuesday morning, Mayor Mark Saliba read a proclamation recognizing “Police Week” as May 9-15.
Benny recognized two additional officers during the meeting: Officer Shane M. Bailes, a K-9 handler, was recognized as the Dothan PD’s “Officer of the Year” and Lieutenant William E. Wozniak Jr. was recognized as the “Supervisor of the Year” for their distinguished service and dedication to the citizens they serve.
National Police Memorial Day is May 12. A memorial service at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center will be held on that day to memorialize fallen Wiregrass officers.
