ALEA launches safety campaign after 125 pedestrians die in crashes last year

“It is absolutely troubling to see such a dramatic increase in pedestrian fatalities across the state. Friends and families are losing loved ones to a senseless tragedy that can be easily avoided,” Taylor said.

Col. Jimmy Helms, director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety, agreed with Taylor and encourages everyone to adhere to safety measures for both pedestrians and drivers.

“Our agency’s goal is to bring awareness to this issue and offer safety tips for both pedestrians as well as motorists in an effort to reduce pedestrian-related crashes and to keep all citizens and visitors safe while traveling on Alabama’s roadways,” Helms said.

ALEA offers these additional safety measures for pedestrians:

Walk on a sidewalk or path when one is available. If no sidewalk or path is available, walk on the shoulder – facing traffic.

Be cautious night and day when sharing the roadway with vehicles. Never assume the driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach.

Be predictable, and cross streets at crosswalks or intersections when possible.