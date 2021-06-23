'All clear' after assessing suspicious package at Dothan's federal courthouse

Law enforcement gave an all clear after investigating a suspicious package that was found at the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Dothan Wednesday morning.
The Houston County Sheriff's Office blocked off West Troy Street from around 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. as a precaution while assessing the situation.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
