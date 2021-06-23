 Skip to main content
'All clear' after assessing suspicious package at Dothan's federal courthouse
  • Updated
Federal courthouse

A member of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force (kneeling) and other law enforcement personnel, including Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza (center on phone), examine a suspicious package found at the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Dothan on Wednesday morning.

 TERRY CONNOR, DOTHAN EAGLE

Law enforcement gave an all clear after investigating a suspicious package that was found at the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Dothan Wednesday morning.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office blocked off West Troy Street from around 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. as a precaution while assessing the situation.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

