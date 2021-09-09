Appeals court affirms 2020 murder conviction of Dothan man

MONTGOMERY — A state criminal appeals court affirmed the conviction of a Dothan man in a 2017 murder.

In an Aug. 27 decision, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Quderius Ramon Robinson, 26, who was convicted in Houston County Circuit Court on June 16, 2020, for the murder by strangulation of Alicia Kelly.

Evidence at trial showed that on Feb. 12, 2017, Dothan police officers responded to a 911 call where they found the victim dead in her bathroom at a Johnson Homes apartment. The medical examiner determined that Kelly had been strangled to death.

Police soon identified a suspect, Robinson, whose DNA was found on Kelly’s body and who gave three different statements to the police in which he blamed two other individuals as being responsible for Kelly’s murder. The jury rejected these claims and found Robinson guilty of murder.

Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones’ office successfully prosecuted this case and obtained a guilty verdict. Robinson, who was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal.

Assistant Attorney General Cameron Ball of the AG's Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process, arguing for the Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm Robinson’s conviction.

