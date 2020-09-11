Appeals court upholds Pike murder conviction

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeal upheld the convictions of Jacory Tyshon Townsend for murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, which claimed the life of Xavier Hykeem Thomas.

Townsend was convicted in the Pike County Circuit Court in January 2019.

The evidence at trial showed that on May 26, 2017, the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was backing into a parking space in Brundidge. As soon as the car had been parked, another vehicle with tinted windows drove up and blocked the vehicle in which Thomas was riding.

According to witnesses, Townsend jumped out of the passenger side of the vehicle and started shooting at Thomas’ vehicle. Witnesses later found Thomas lying in the vehicle. He was transported to a hospital in Troy and pronounced dead due to numerous gunshot wounds.

Pike County District Attorney Tom Anderson’s office successfully prosecuted this case and obtained a guilty verdict. Townsend was sentenced to life imprisonment for his murder conviction and 20 years’ imprisonment for shooting into an occupied vehicle. Townsend sought to have his convictions reversed on appeal.