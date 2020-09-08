Arkansas man sentenced for killing Ozark woman, body driven in suitcase across state lines

An Arkansas man will spend three decades behind bars in a Colorado prison after admitting to killing an Ozark woman in Weld County, Colorado in 2017.

A Weld County judge sentenced David Houston-Harvey, 26, Wednesday to 35 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

In May 2019, a Weld County grand jury indicted Houston-Harvey on four felony charges including: first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery and first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Houston-Harvey is accused of shooting and killing Laramie Cline, 23, of Ozark. According to court documents, the couple was travelling through Weld County from Wyoming to Denver on Interstate 25 in August of 2017 at the time of the murder.

Houston-Harvey told investigators that the victim wanted to stay in Colorado, but he wanted to return to Arkansas or Alabama. He originally told investigators that the victim pointed her gun at him. He said he reacted by grabbing the gun, causing it to discharge, killing the victim.

However, the defendant later told his girlfriend that he shot and killed the victim when she was asleep.He then put the victim’s body in his suitcase in the trunk and drove the victim’s car back to Arkansas where he dumped her body.