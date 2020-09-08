Arkansas man sentenced for killing Ozark woman, body driven in suitcase across state lines

An Arkansas man will spend three decades behind bars in a Colorado prison after admitting to killing an Ozark woman in Weld County, Colorado in 2017.
A Weld County judge sentenced David Houston-Harvey, 26, Wednesday to 35 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.
In May 2019, a Weld County grand jury indicted Houston-Harvey on four felony charges including: first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery and first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.
Houston-Harvey is accused of shooting and killing Laramie Cline, 23, of Ozark. According to court documents, the couple was travelling through Weld County from Wyoming to Denver on Interstate 25 in August of 2017 at the time of the murder.
Houston-Harvey told investigators that the victim wanted to stay in Colorado, but he wanted to return to Arkansas or Alabama. He originally told investigators that the victim pointed her gun at him. He said he reacted by grabbing the gun, causing it to discharge, killing the victim.
However, the defendant later told his girlfriend that he shot and killed the victim when she was asleep.He then put the victim’s body in his suitcase in the trunk and drove the victim’s car back to Arkansas where he dumped her body.
“When she was taken from me a part of me died along with her,” the victim’s mother, Kim Cline, said. “Laramie could light up a room with her smile. She was beautiful but had no idea that she was. Laramie was a sweet soul.”
Houston-Harvey is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for dumping the victim’s body. As part of a plea agreement, the defendant pleaded guilty in June in Weld District Court to Murder in the Second Degree. The parties stipulated to a 35-year sentence in the Colorado Department of corrections, and five years of mandatory parole.
“No amount of prison time will ever bring this victim back nor will it bring peace to her grieving family,” Weld County Chief Deputy District Attorney Anthony Perea said. “All cases we prosecute are hard, but this one was especially hard given the facts. This murder was completely senseless, and the defendant robbed this young woman of the rest of her life. He took away a part of her family that they’ll never get back.”
The Colorado sentence will run concurrent to his Arkansas sentence.
