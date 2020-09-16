Armed man charged with trespassing

GRAND RIDGE — A Chipley man faces trespassing charges after police say he was armed while trespassing Tuesday.

James Etherton, 72, of Washington County, Florida, is charged with armed trespass on private property other than a structure.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to residence in the Grand Ridge Community in reference to a trespassing call.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Grand Ridge Community, and were told by the victim that Etherton was advised he was not welcome at the residence, said Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III.

The victim had previously reported prior incidents in which Etherton would show up at the residence acting aggressively, and the victim had requested extra patrol of the residence.

“Mr. Etherton informed officers he had come to residence on this date because he believed he was in a relationship with the victim and he needed to see the victim,” Roberts said.

During a search of Etherton, a firearm was found in his possession.

Etherton was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.