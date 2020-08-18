Arrest made in Aug. 12 shooting that left one injured

TROY – Police have made an arrest in connection to an Aug. 12 shooting in the area of Magnolia Court and the 200 block of Aster Avenue that left one person injured.

Kendarius D’Andre Carter, 21, of Troy was arrested Monday in the 400 block of Warbler Drive and charged with second-degree assault.

Police responded to a shooting Aug. 12 at approximately 9:25 a.m. to find one gunshot victim who had received non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken to Troy Regional Medical and later transported to a Montgomery hospital for treatment.

“Investigators identified Carter as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest,” Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said.

Carter is booked in the Pike County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

