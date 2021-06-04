Arrest made in Enterprise shooting

ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in the May 30 shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Anthony Circle in Enterprise.

Seth Caleb Eddis, 22, of Enterprise was arrested on June 4 at 1 p.m. and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, assault first degree, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

In the May 30 shooting, a victim was shot in the lower back and transported to the hospital for treatment. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m.

Eddis was also arrested and charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. That shooting took place Thursday night in the 300 block of Northside Drive in Enterprise. Eddis was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

Enterprise police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night at a Liberty gas station on Rucker Boulevard. A male victim was shot multiple times in the legs and taken to the hospital for treatment.