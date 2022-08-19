Arrest made in Ozark house and vehicle fire

OZARK — An arrest has been made in connection to an Aug. 10 house and vehicle fire here.

James McDaniel, 60, is in Dale County Jail charged with first-degree arson following his arrest by Ozark Police Wednesday.

According to Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward, McDaniel’s arrest is in connection with a fire at a residence and a vehicle on Coleman Drive in Ozark.

“When the Ozark Fire Department and the Ewell Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene, the owner of both the vehicle and residence was already trying to put out the fire” Ward said.

During the following investigation, it was determined that the fire was set intentionally and police believed McDaniel was the suspect, according to Ward. “McDaniel was found, interviewed and later admitted to setting the fire,” he said.