Arrest made in West Powell Street shooting death

Dothan police have made an arrest in the Aug.9 shooting on West Powell Street that claimed the life of Cortez Fitzgerald Hill.

Demingus Montez Humphry, 26, of Troy, is charged with capital murder. Humphry was apprehended in Troy Wednesday by the US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and investigators with the Dothan Police Department.

About 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, officers responded to a firearm assault call in the 100 block of West Powell Street.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located Hill, 25, of Dothan, unresponsive in his vehicle,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “He had been shot multiple times.”

Despite lifesaving efforts by police and emergency medical service, the victim died at the scene.

Reports note there was a large group of people in the area at the time of the shooting.

According to Owens, the large number of people in the area was related to a car show held in Dothan on Saturday, Aug. 8, and the location on West Powell Street, where the shooting happened, was the designated area for a party after the car show.

Police say Humphry was identified as a suspect during a lengthy investigation.