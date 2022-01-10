Ashford man arrested in hit-and-run that left 6-year-old with serious injury

An Ashford man has been arrested for leaving the scene of a car wreck that left a 6-year-old with serious injuries.

Christian Wade Haney, 24, was charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident with injury, according to Dothan Police Department press release.

Traffic investigators were dispatched to a hit-and-run at the intersection of West Main Street and Moates Street on Thursday. Two victims were treated at the scene for injuries and one juvenile was transported to the hospital.

The victim, identified in a GoFundMe page by his mother, is a 6-year-old boy who is suffering from a skull fracture due to the crash. He is currently in a Birmingham hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene occupying a white Chevrolet Tahoe and was later identified through “strong community help” and coordination with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Haney was arrested Monday and was transported to the Houston County Jail.

The Dothan Police Department thanks the Wiregrass community and Houston County Sherriff’s Office for their assistance in this case and extends their thoughts and prayers to the victims.

