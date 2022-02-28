 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ashford man arrested on 50 child porn charges
0 Comments
alert top story

Ashford man arrested on 50 child porn charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Timothy Kirk Anderson

Timothy Kirk Anderson, 45, of Ashford

 Sable Riley

An Ashford man was arrested on dozens of charges related to disseminating child pornography on Friday.

Timothy Kirk Anderson, 45, is charged with 25 counts of possession with intent to disseminate child pornography and 25 counts of dissemination/display of child pornography, according to arrest records.

An investigation into Anderson’s suspicious online activity began on Feb. 15. Houston County Sheriff’s Office joined the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigations and other law enforcement partners comprising the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to gather evidence and arrest Anderson.

Anderson is booked in the Houston County Jail with bonds totaling $250,000.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia's war casts doubts on space missions

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert