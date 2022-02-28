Ashford man arrested on 50 child porn charges

An Ashford man was arrested on dozens of charges related to disseminating child pornography on Friday.
Timothy Kirk Anderson, 45, is charged with 25 counts of possession with intent to disseminate child pornography and 25 counts of dissemination/display of child pornography, according to arrest records.
An investigation into Anderson’s suspicious online activity began on Feb. 15. Houston County Sheriff’s Office joined the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigations and other law enforcement partners comprising the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to gather evidence and arrest Anderson.
Anderson is booked in the Houston County Jail with bonds totaling $250,000.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.