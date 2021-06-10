 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ashford man charged with attempted murder in Wednesday shooting
0 Comments
alert top story

Ashford man charged with attempted murder in Wednesday shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mekhi Rajan Telfair

Mekhi Rajan Telfair, 23, of Ashford

 Sable Riley

ASHFORD — An Ashford man has been arrested for a Wednesday night shooting that sent one to the hospital.

Police are charging 23-year-old Mekhi Rajan Telfair with attempted murder, according to a Houston County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Deputies responded to a reported firearm assault at 220 Meadows Road in Ashford around 7:57 p.m. The victim of the shooting had already been transported to a Dothan hospital by private vehicle when officers arrived on scene.

The investigation revealed that Telfair stopped by the residence to talk to the victim. The offender then drove down the road, then came back to the address, exited his vehicle and began arguing with the victim.

“Telfair pulled a handgun from behind his back and shot the victim two times,” the release stated. “Telfair fled the scene. Telfair was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident.”

He was transported to the Houston County Jail with a $60,000 bond.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert