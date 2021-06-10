Ashford man charged with attempted murder in Wednesday shooting

ASHFORD — An Ashford man has been arrested for a Wednesday night shooting that sent one to the hospital.

Police are charging 23-year-old Mekhi Rajan Telfair with attempted murder, according to a Houston County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies responded to a reported firearm assault at 220 Meadows Road in Ashford around 7:57 p.m. The victim of the shooting had already been transported to a Dothan hospital by private vehicle when officers arrived on scene.

The investigation revealed that Telfair stopped by the residence to talk to the victim. The offender then drove down the road, then came back to the address, exited his vehicle and began arguing with the victim.

“Telfair pulled a handgun from behind his back and shot the victim two times,” the release stated. “Telfair fled the scene. Telfair was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident.”

He was transported to the Houston County Jail with a $60,000 bond.

