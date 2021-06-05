Assistant DA Brooks running for Place 4 circuit judge

An assistant district attorney for Houston and Henry counties is running for circuit judge.

Seth Brooks said he believes his experience in the courtroom has prepared for him for judgeship.

In his six-and-a-half years as a prosecutor, Brooks said he has tried over 60 jury trials, prepared more than 4,500 cases on trial dockets and has been involved in close to 10,000 cases at various points.

“I will judicate for all races, socioeconomic backgrounds, for everyone in a fair, honest, and just way,” he said during his campaign announcement on Thursday. “I will serve with integrity.”

His most notably prosecution was that of Ryan Clark Petersen, who killed three people at a Wicksburg nightclub. He was convicted of three counts of capital murder and Brooks successfully asked for the death penalty for Petersen following the lengthiest criminal trial in Houston County history.

“Being a judge requires a person to be a student of the law, something I have always been,” Brooks said. “I can say that I do not know it all, but I can make you this promise: I will always continue to learn and grow. I also know that I am not afraid to make the tough decision and my history serving the people of Henry and Houston counties shows that.”