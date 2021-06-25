Attorney: Georgia man doesn't remember Dothan crime spree that landed him in jail

A lawyer is requesting a mental evaluation for a man who claims he doesn’t remember stealing a police car and shooting at people in Dothan last week.

Jeffrey Michael Stewart, 42, of Jakin, Georgia, was arrested last week after a crime spree that involved shooting at cars and a Dothan police officer, and stealing a patrol car. He was shot during an encounter with a police officer and eventually surrendered after being cornered on Denton Road.

In court documents filed Wednesday, attorney Christopher Williams said Stewart appeared disoriented and confused while speaking with his counsel and did not seem to remember the reasons he was incarcerated.

During discussions, Williams said Stewart also espoused an elaborate conspiracy theory not relevant to his current legal situation.

He filed a motion to have Stewart’s mental health examined, saying “Stewart seems to be in no condition to fruitfully collaborate in his legal defense in this state” and “the totality of the circumstances of the arrest of Mr. Stewart lend themselves to a mental health evaluation.”