Attorney representing man charged with multiple sex crimes, porn seeks to withdraw

An attorney appointed to represent a man charged with multiple sex crimes involving a minor and porn charges seeks to withdraw as council stating a conflict of interest.

T.J. Haywood filed a motion stating his client, Derrick Corneilus Rhodes, 41, of Dothan, submitted a letter and an affidavit to the courts requesting Haywood be removed as his attorney, and also stated in his letter he did not want an attorney appointed to represent him.

Haywood listed in his motion that a conflict of interest now exists, and wishes to be withdrawn.

Rhodes' stated in his letter that he felt he was "sold out" during his recent preliminary hearing. He also said his counsel's skills were poor.

Rhodes' cases have been forwarded to a Houston County grand jury.

Rhodes was charged in June with three counts of public display of child pornography and 19 counts of possession of child pornography. During the month of May he was with charged with 10 counts of first-degree rape and 10 counts of first-degree sodomy.

The alleged rape and sodomy crimes occurred in July 2011 in the 3000 block of Flynn Road, police said.