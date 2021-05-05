ATV crash kills Chancellor man

ENTERPRISE – A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Geneva County man on Tuesday when the ATV he was riding struck a tree.

Jaylin Darden, 20, of Chancellor, was transported to an area hospital after the accident where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash occurred on Geneva County 64 approximately five miles south of Enterprise when Darden was driving a 2020 Polaris Ranger 500. ALEA said the ATV left the roadway, overcorrected, and struck a tree.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division did not release any further information as it continues to investigate.

