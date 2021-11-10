Authorities asking public's help in locating runaway Dothan teen

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old Dothan boy who has been missing for eight days.

Braedon-Layne Allen Smith was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Nov. 2 in the area of Dusy Street in Dothan, the Dothan Police Department stated in a press release. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Wednesday issued an emergency missing child alert for the teen.

According to police, the teen is believed to have run away and was possibly attempting to travel to the Irondale area.

Smith was last known to be wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and red backpack. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334.793.0215 or 9-1-1.

