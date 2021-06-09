Body found in woods near Dale County bridge identified as Montgomery woman

A body deputies found in the woods near Newton last week has been identified as a Montgomery woman.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as 29-year-old Jenita Rose Maldonado based on dental records.

“Maldonado has ties to the Wiregrass area and we believe she had been residing in the area,” Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said. “Based on our investigation, we do not believe foul play was involved but if you have any information on Maldonado or her possible whereabouts within the last three weeks, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact the department at (334)-774-2335 of leave a tip by visiting daleso.com.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by sheriff’s offices in Seminole County, Georgia, and Elmore County.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

