Body found on Huskey Road identified
Body found on Huskey Road identified

  Updated
Dorothy Sims

Dorothy Sims, 66

 Dothan Police Department

A body found on Huskey Road has been identified as 66-year-old Dorothy Diane Sims.

Dothan police found her body on Wednesday in a grassy area off the roadway after a 911 call.

Sims’ body was identified by fingerprints and family members were notified of her death, a Dothan Police Department press release stated.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and are still investigating the events surrounding Sims’ death.

If anyone has any information about this incident or if anyone saw Ms. Sims on Aug. 10 or 11, they are encouraged to contact investigator M. Owens or Sgt. R. Hall at (334)-615-3632 or Crimestopper at (334)-793-7000 if they wish to remain anonymous.

“Our deepest condolences are with Ms. Sims’ family during this time,” the press release stated.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

