BOLO issued for stolen tanker truck; suspect apprehended
A Georgia man was arrested and a stolen tanker truck was recovered Thursday during a traffic stopy by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) on the Ross Clark Circle.

Jerrick Jerod Douglas, 41, Jonesboro, Georgia, is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.

Early Thursday, a BOLO was issued to local law enforcement agencies about the stolen vehicle.

According to law enforcement, a trooper spotted the vehicle traveling around the south side area of Ross Clark Circle. A traffic stop was conducted, with multiple agencies assisting. Douglas was taken into custody without incident. While speaking with investigators, Douglas told officers the vehicle was not stolen. However, the vehicle identification number matched the stolen vehicle’s vehicle identification number.

Douglas is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.

Jerrick Jerod Douglas

 Houston County Sheriff's Department
