Bond denied for Dale County man charged in mother’s murder

Dale County Circuit Judge William Fillmore denied bond for man charged with his mother’s 2019 murder.
Chad Brogdon, 36, was arrested May 15, 2019, and charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. His arrest came one day after his mother’s body was found burned beyond recognition.
Fillmore issued an order denying Brogdon bond Friday.
Brogdon’s jury trial is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 14.
On May 14, 2019, around 5 p.m., fishermen spotted a burning vehicle underneath the bridge near Hartford. Authorities discovered what appeared to be a body inside the vehicle, but indicated it was burned beyond recognition.
Police believe Brogdon killed his mother in Dale County and took her body in a vehicle to Geneva County, where he set the vehicle on fire.
Brogdon was recently found competent to stand trial by documents submitted to the court by Kale E. Kirkland, Ph.D., an Alabama licensed psychologist. Brogdon’s evaluation summary recommended that the case proceed to hearing and/or trial.
“It is this examiner’s opinion that Mr. Brogdon possesses an adequate national and factual understanding of the legal proceedings against him," Kirkland said.
Kirkland also listed in the evaluation that Brogdon denied any previous contact with a mental health professional. He also found Brogdon has a long history of drug abuse and he is psychologically stable.
According to court records, Brogdon appears to have a prior felony conviction. He pleaded guilty to second-degree forgery in connection with an alleged falsified $1,400 check in 2010. Court records indicate he wrote a letter to the judge to ask for an appointed attorney in the case because he said he could not afford one. In the letter, Brogdon said his mother and girlfriend were providing for him during his financial struggle.
Brogdon also pleaded guilty to attempting to elude police in 2002.
