Bond hearing set for man charged with mother’s murder

Dale County Circuit Judge William Fillmore has set a bond hearing for man charged with his mother’s 2019 murder.

Chad Brogdon, 36, was arrested May 15, 2019, and charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. His arrest came one day after his mother’s body was found burned beyond recognition.

Fillmore has scheduled Brogdon’s bond hearing for Aug. 6.

On May 14, 2019, around 5 p.m., fishermen spotted a burning vehicle underneath the bridge near Hartford. Authorities discovered what appeared to be a body inside the vehicle, but indicated it was burned beyond recognition.

Police believe Brogdon killed his mother in Dale County and took her body in a vehicle to Geneva County, where he set the vehicle on fire.

Brogdon was recently found competent to stand trial by documents submitted to the court by Kale E. Kirkland, Ph.D., an Alabama licensed psychologist. Brogdon’s evaluation summary recommended that the case proceed to hearing and/or trial. Kirkland said in the documents that Brogdon exhibited an adequate ability to factually understand the charges against him. “It is this examiner’s opinion that Mr. Brogdon possesses an adequate national and factual understanding of the legal proceedings against him.”