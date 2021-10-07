Bond set at $500,000 for former Wallace teacher accused of sex crimes

A former Wallace Community College faculty member arrested for multiple sex crimes remained in jail Thursday evening after a judge set her bond at $500,000 during a Wednesday hearing.

Kimberly Sonanstine, 38, of Ozark, was charged with two counts of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, 30 counts of second-degree sexual abuse, and eight counts of second-degree sodomy.

Sonanstine, who taught biology at Wallace, was arrested Tuesday night by special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement’s State Bureau of Investigation after executing a search warrant at an Ozark residence, according to a statement from ALEA.

ALEA will not release further details about the case as the investigation is ongoing.

Wallace released an updated statement late Wednesday night: “As of October 6, 2021, Kimberly Sonanstine is no longer employed at the College. The College will have no additional comment.”

The college declined to confirm if Sonanstine had been terminated due to the investigation.

No court records had not been filed Thursday to indicate legal representation who could speak on her behalf.

