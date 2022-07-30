Bonifay woman arrested on two murder charges

A Florida woman has been arrested on murder charges related to two people reported missing in Dothan in early July.

Dothan Police say Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay, has been charged with one count of murder in Dothan and one count of open murder in Holmes County, Fla. Thurman was booked into the Houston County Jail early Saturday.

Police believe the bodies of two individuals buried on property on Long Round Bay Road in Bonifay may possibly be those of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell. Positive identification will be determined through forensic testing.

On July 11, Dothan Police received a report from family members that Terry and Bell had not been seen or heard from since July 8.

An investigation determined the pair left from the motel on Montgomery Highway where they were staying. A lookout was issued for the two along with the red sport utility vehicle they were traveling in.

On July 28, investigators received information that led authorities to Long Round Bay Road in Bonifay. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate was notified of the information and a joint investigation between the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Dothan Police Department began.

Information led authorities to believe one or more bodies were buried on the property on Long Round Bay Road. Holmes County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at that location.

Cadaver dogs were brought in and indicated to the presence of human remains. Excavation began and the bodies of two individuals were located.

Dothan Police also executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Dutch Street in Dothan and processed the location for evidence related to this incident.

Even though the investigation is in its early stage, police believe one individual may have been murdered in Dothan and the other individual may have been murdered at the Long Round Bay Road location in Bonifay.