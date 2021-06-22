 Skip to main content
Burglar caught leaving Dothan home with beer, jewelry
Burglar caught leaving Dothan home with beer, jewelry

Nicholas Manuel Garces

Nicholas Manuel Garces, 18, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan resident called police after noticing a man leaving their home through a window.

Nicholas Manuel Garces, 18, was later arrested by police and charged with third-degree burglary.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Garces broke a window at a residence in the 3800 block of Westgate Parkway to gain access. Once inside, he took jewelry and beer and escaped through the broken window.

Garces was contacted by police a short distance away and arrested. His bond was set at $15,000.

