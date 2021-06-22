Burglar caught leaving Dothan home with beer, jewelry

A Dothan resident called police after noticing a man leaving their home through a window.
Nicholas Manuel Garces, 18, was later arrested by police and charged with third-degree burglary.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Garces broke a window at a residence in the 3800 block of Westgate Parkway to gain access. Once inside, he took jewelry and beer and escaped through the broken window.
Garces was contacted by police a short distance away and arrested. His bond was set at $15,000.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
