Campbellton man apprehended after series of crashes

A Campbellton man was apprehended by law enforcement following a series of four separate traffic crashes on Wednesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Wednesday the department's Pensacola District investigated the four traffic crashes which involved 57-year-old James William Sullivan from Campbellton, Florida, which is south of Dothan across the state line.

The string of crashes started with an early-morning crash involving a bicyclist on Buck Ward Road, which is located north of I-10 west of Crestview. Sullivan fled the scene and was involved in a traffic crash involving a vehicle, which subsequently rolled over on Florida's State Road 189 and Hester Church Road, according to a highway patrol news release.

Sullivan continued south on State Road 189 and was involved in a traffic crash on State Road 189 at County Road 4A. Sullivan fled the scene again and was involved in a traffic crash at State Road 189 and Georgia Avenue. Sullivan fled that scene and was involved in an Aggravated Battery with a Motor Vehicle in the parking lot of the Ritz Store at State Road 4 and Galliver Cutoff near Baker before being apprehended.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Florida Highway Patrol in the apprehension of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.