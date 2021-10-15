Case against former Wallace instructor jailed for sex crimes set to go before judge

A former Wallace Community College instructor charged with sex crimes against a child will have her case heard by a Dale County District Judge next month.

Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation arrested 38-year-old Kimberly Sonanstine of Ozark on Oct. 5 after agents executed a search warrant at an Ozark residence.

Sonanstine, a biology instructor at Wallace in Dothan at the time of her arrest, was charged with two counts of traveling to meet a child for a sex act, eight counts of second-degree sodomy, and 30 counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Judge William Stanley Garner Jr. will decide if Sonanstine is guilty of the second-degree sexual abuse charges during a bench trial set for Nov. 18, according to court records.

Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams is prosecuting the case against Sonanstine, who is being represented by lawyers Carmen Howell and Clifton Raynor.

Later in the month, Sonanstine is set to have the rest of her charges considered by a grand jury that will decide whether enough evidence exists to indict her. The grand jury trial is set for Nov. 30.