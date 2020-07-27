Charges dismissed in 2007 Enterprise murder

COFFEE COUNTY- Charges have been dismissed in a cold case capital murder.

Robert Aaron “Bobby” Hvarven, formerly of Enterprise was arrested in 2017, for the 2007 shooting deaths of James Matthew Helms and Scott Allen Heib on Country Road 622 in Enterprise.

District Attorney Tom Anderson says he recommended that charges be dismissed after consulting with the victims' families because investigators are still trying to locate a material witness who hasn't been seen for two years.

Investigators also want to re-interview a man who was previously eliminated as a potential suspect more than 10 years ago.

Helms, 30, and Colorado native Heib, 20, were roommates and co-workers at the time of the murders. Both were shot and killed with a Taurus .44-caliber Special revolver at their home on County Road 622 in the rural Battens community a few miles south of Enterprise. Helms’ sister discovered the bodies after the two men failed to show up for work at the Bell Helicopter company in Ozark.

According to court documents, an investigation led authorities to believe Hvarven had become obsessed with knowledge he had gained of an extramarital affair involving Helms.