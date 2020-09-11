 Skip to main content
Charges upgraded on man charged with ramming estranged wife’s vehicle
Charges upgraded on man charged with ramming estranged wife’s vehicle

Criminal charges have been upgraded for a Gordon who was arrested after police say he used his pickup truck to ram another vehicle occupied by his estranged wife, his children, and two other people.

Joshua Immanuel Baxter, 29, was arrested Wednesday and originally charged with three counts of second-degree attempted domestic violence and two counts of second-degree attempted assault. Those charges have now been upgraded to three counts of first-degree domestic violence and two counts of first-degree attempted assault.

According to police, the incident occurred Wednesday in the 2600 block of Kinsey Road.

“It was determined during the investigation, Mr. Baxter allegedly intentionally drove his Ford F250 pickup truck into the back of his spouse’s vehicle,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The couple’s children were also in the vehicle, along with two acquaintances of the victim.”

According to Owens, the charges were upgraded due to injuries to the victims that became apparent after the incident occurred.

Baxter is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $65,000.

Charges upgraded on man charged with ramming estranged wife’s vehicle

Joshua Immanuel Baxter

 Houston County Jail
