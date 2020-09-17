Charges upgraded to capital murder for Dothan man

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police have upgraded charges on a Dothan man arrested Tuesday and originally charged with attempted murder.

Phillip Barkley Jr., 23, is now charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Christina Moore that occurred on South Lena Street on Sept. 6.

Tips from the community led to the arrest of a Dothan man in connection to a Sept. 6 shooting at the intersection of South Lena and Crawford streets.

Police responded to firearm assault call with critical injuries at 5:02 a.m. Sept. 6 at 709 South Lena St. When officers arrived on scene Moore was found dead.

According to police, multiple tips were received from the public identifying Barkley as one of the suspects involved in the shooting. Additional arrests could be forthcoming.

Barkley is in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

According to Dothan Police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the shooting should call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.

