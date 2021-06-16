Chief: Suspect shot at several people, stole police car, before Ross Clark Circle chase

A Georgia man caused chaos in Dothan when he went on a crime rampage early Wednesday morning that culminated into a police standoff on Denton Road.

Jeffrey Michael Stewart, of Jakin, was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, where he is recovering from surgery to remove a bullet from his abdomen.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny called the spree “a major event” that started when the communications center received a 9-1-1 call about a vehicle striking multiple vehicles in the Motel 6 parking lot in the 2900 block of Ross Clark Circle.

“That started a chain of events which led to the vehicle going to the Volkswagen dealership after shooting at several vehicles along the way,” Benny said during an afternoon press conference at the Dothan Police Department.

While at the dealership, Stewart confronted a woman and her daughter who were there to drop off a vehicle. He fired one shot at the daughter and then attempted to carjack her mom.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Dothan police officer arrived on scene and began exchanging gunfire with Stewart.