Chipley man arrested for assaulting female healthcare staff at SE Health

A Chipley man was arrested for allegedly attacking two female medical care workers at a Dothan hospital.
Thomas Clement Bridenhagen, 70, is being charged with two counts of second-degree assault.
“It is alleged on March 25 that Mr. Bridenhagen was at Southeast Health being cared for by medical staff and while he was admitted, he became disorderly,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “He allegedly kicked one of the female victims in the chest or shoulder area and punched one of the female victims with a closed fist.”
Neither of the medical care workers was severely injured, according to Owen. Bridenhagen was arrested over the weekend after being released from the hospital.
His bond was set at $30,000.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
