Churches, organizations sought for safer places during hurricane season

With the 2020 hurricane season becoming active, and the anniversary of Hurricane Michael approaching, Houston County Voluntary Organization Active in Disaster (HCVOAD) looking for local churches and organizations to serve as safer places this hurricane season.
“Right now we have three to five local churches that participate as a safer place, but we need more,” HCVOAD chairman Gary Griffin said. “We are reaching out to local churches that not only have the space to accommodate those seeking shelter, but the manpower to serve as volunteers during a disaster situation such as a hurricane or tropical storm.”
HCVOAD operated earlier this decade but had “fizzled out,” Griffin said. After seeing a massive volunteer response to Hurricane Irma, officials decided to reconstitute the organization.
“After Hurricane Irma, officials saw how the churches united, the community united, to take care of all the evacuees from Tampa, we kind of met and said, ‘There’s a strong desire to have a VOAD presence’,” Griffin said.
More than 200 people sought refuge from Hurricane Michael at VOAD’s safer place locations.
“If we don’t have enough churches or organizations agree to participate, the only choice we have during a disaster is to send people north for their safety,” Griffin said. “That’s not what we want to do, but we have to have locations with the manpower and volunteers participate in order to provide a safer place.
"Before COVID-19, we could usually fit 60 to 70 people safely in one location. Now, due to safety guidelines like social distancing, we will be lucky to fit 20 to 30 people in one location. That’s our concern, we need more locations and volunteers to participate.”
According to Griffin, PPEs will be provided by VOAD.
Churches or organizations wishing to participate can call VOAD at 334-440-6372 or email Griffin at gary@hcvoad.org.
