Churches, organizations sought for safer places during hurricane season

With the 2020 hurricane season becoming active, and the anniversary of Hurricane Michael approaching, Houston County Voluntary Organization Active in Disaster (HCVOAD) looking for local churches and organizations to serve as safer places this hurricane season.

“Right now we have three to five local churches that participate as a safer place, but we need more,” HCVOAD chairman Gary Griffin said. “We are reaching out to local churches that not only have the space to accommodate those seeking shelter, but the manpower to serve as volunteers during a disaster situation such as a hurricane or tropical storm.”

HCVOAD operated earlier this decade but had “fizzled out,” Griffin said. After seeing a massive volunteer response to Hurricane Irma, officials decided to reconstitute the organization.

“After Hurricane Irma, officials saw how the churches united, the community united, to take care of all the evacuees from Tampa, we kind of met and said, ‘There’s a strong desire to have a VOAD presence’,” Griffin said.

More than 200 people sought refuge from Hurricane Michael at VOAD’s safer place locations.