Circumstances of Dothan officer-involved fatal shooting heading to grand jury

The circumstances surrounding the April fatal shooting of a man by a Dothan police officer will be reviewed by a grand jury early next year, according to the district attorney.

Doward Baker, 39, was shot and killed in a confrontation with Dothan police officers on April 19 during a traffic stop.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation investigated the circumstances of the shooting, and Houston-Henry County District Attorney Pat Jones said his office received a final report from SBI on Wednesday morning.

While Jones said he could not comment on the details of the report, he said his office will present the case to the grand jury for an independent review likely sometime in January.

At the time of the shooting, officials said that officers pulled Baker’s vehicle over for not having a license plate displayed. The officer conducting the traffic stop noticed a gun in the front seat of the vehicle. The suspect reportedly fled the scene in his car and stopped a short distance away on the corner of Third Avenue and Trim Street.

