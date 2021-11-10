Circumstances of Dothan officer-involved fatal shooting heading to grand jury

The circumstances surrounding the April fatal shooting of a man by a Dothan police officer will be reviewed by a grand jury early next year, according to the district attorney.
Doward Baker, 39, was shot and killed in a confrontation with Dothan police officers on April 19 during a traffic stop.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation investigated the circumstances of the shooting, and Houston-Henry County District Attorney Pat Jones said his office received a final report from SBI on Wednesday morning.
While Jones said he could not comment on the details of the report, he said his office will present the case to the grand jury for an independent review likely sometime in January.
At the time of the shooting, officials said that officers pulled Baker’s vehicle over for not having a license plate displayed. The officer conducting the traffic stop noticed a gun in the front seat of the vehicle. The suspect reportedly fled the scene in his car and stopped a short distance away on the corner of Third Avenue and Trim Street.
According to Dothan Police Chief Will Benny, Baker then exited the vehicle with the gun. He said the officer attempted to use a Taser to incapacitate the suspect, and the suspect began firing a handgun, hitting the officer, later identified as Sgt. Jeremy Conner, in the leg.
At that point, the officer and his backup began firing at the suspect, “ending the confrontation.”
Benny said he felt confident in the officers’ actions and their response to the situation.
All police-related shootings in the state are investigated by the SBI.
Baker’s friends and family have taken to social media and shared that they do not feel that the shooting was justified.
Baker’s mother, 57-year-old Curlene Tamora Hodge, was recently arrested for crashing a vehicle into Dothan police cars in the department’s parking lot. Later, she allegedly attacked a corrections officer when she was being prepared for transport to the Houston County Jail.
She is currently being held without bond.
