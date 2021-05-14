Coffee County collision kills two Opp residents

OPP – A collision in Coffee County has killed two Opp residents.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:42 p.m. Thursday involving a 2013 Chevrolet Captiva and a 2016 Ford Fusion around six miles east of Opp city limits.

Virginia Holley Gipps, 73, was traveling in the Captiva traveling west in the eastbound lane on U.S. Highway 84 and collided with the Fusion, driven by Khadijah Renea Lane, 24, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division did not provide further information and it continues to investigate.

