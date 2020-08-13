Coffee County man arrested after burglarizing local hemp store

Dothan police arrested an Elba man Wednesday in connection to an Aug. 8 burglary of a hemp business on Honeysuckle Road.
James Allen Hooks, 22, is charged with third-degree burglary.
“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Hooks allegedly unlawfully entered a local business in the 1400 block of Honeysuckle Road where he took several glass jars containing hemp and several boxes of CBD gummies,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
According to Owens, the items taken carry a value of $12,000.
