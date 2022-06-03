Contractor charged with theft from employer

An Enterprise man is being sought on theft charges after he allegedly took 21 new televisions from the storage room at a local hotel, according to Dothan police.

Between the first part of April and the end of May 2022, Lester Charles Grout III, 41, was contracted to do maintenance work for a local hotel.

During this time, Grout took 21 new televisions from the storage room he had access to as part of his maintenance duties. He then sold all the televisions at various locations throughout the area.