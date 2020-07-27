'Cool Uncle' in cooler after allegedly providing beer to minor

MARIANNA, Florida – A Chipley, Florida man was arrested Saturday after police said he gave alcoholic beverages to a 16-year-old.
Charles Larry Dylan Morris, 20, is charged with giving alcoholic beverages to person under the age of 21.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of a large gathering in the Marianna Mere parking lot Saturday. Once deputies made their presence known, people began to scatter in an attempt to get into their vehicle to leave. Some individuals in attendance were throwing and discarding their beer bottles as they entered their vehicles.
Deputies were able to stop a few individuals at the gathering, and learned one passenger in a vehicle was 16 years old, and appeared to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. When deputies asked the female passenger who gave her the alcohol, she named the driver, who was identified as Morris.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts, Morris told deputies he had purchased the alcohol from a store in Chipley for his cousin,f saying he was trying to be the “cool uncle.”
Morris was booked in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
