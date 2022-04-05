Cottonwood woman arrested after leaving small children in vehicle

COTTONWOOD — A Cottonwood woman faces reckless endangerment charges after leaving two small children in a vehicle without adequate ventilation.

Cottonwood police officers responded to a call at a local business where two children had been left in a vehicle that was not running and had windows only slightly opened, according to a Monday news release from Cottonwood Police Department's Public Safety Director Col. Jim Smith.

When officers arrived, they summoned Cottonwood Rescue Squad, and the two children, ages 1 and 2, were taken by Cottonwood Rescue Squad to a local hospital. According to Smith's release, it appears the children were left in the vehicle in direct sunlight for more than 25 minutes without adequate ventilation and had elevated body temperatures.

Officers arrested Amanda Stefani Lukens, 31, of Cottonwood, on two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of carrying brass knuckles. She was booked into the Houston County Jail on $2,500 bond. At the time of the press release, the children were still undergoing treatment but the injuries were not characterized as life threatening.