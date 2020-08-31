Cottonwood woman arrested after stealing from employer

Dothan Police charged a Cottonwood woman with a theft crime after she allegedly stole from her employer, a local uniform shop.
Amanda Leigh Bass, 41, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree theft of property.
“During the investigation, it was determined between the time frame of March 19 and July 15, Ms. Bass allegedly made fraudulent returns to her employer, and had the refund amounts credited to her debit card,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Roughly 12 fraudulent returns were made by Ms. Bass totaling $1,124.”
Bass is out of jail on a $1,000 bond.
