Cottonwood woman arrested for embezzling $30k

A Cottonwood woman is behind bars after her employer discovered she had allegedly embezzled more than $30,000.

Julie Forehand, 42, is charged with 36 counts of first-degree forgery, and one count each of first-degree theft of property and tampering with evidence.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into an allegation that Forehand was stealing from her employer, a business located on Cottonwood Road that Maj. Bill Rafferty declined to name.

Rafferty said Forehand was forging checks to steal large amounts from the company over a period of time, totaling over $30,000.

She was arrested on Monday is currently being held in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $376,000.

