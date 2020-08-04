Cottonwood woman arrested on multiple forgery charges

A Houston County woman faces forgery charges after police say she altered multiple checks on a local business account before cashing them.

Wendy Leigh Money, 43, is charged with three counts of third-degree forgery and possession of a forged instrument.

“During the investigation it was determined during the month of April, Ms. Money entered a financial institution in the 400 block of North Foster Street to cash three business checks from a local business, which had been forged,” Dothan police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Police have not determined how Money came to have possession of the business checks.

Two checks were written for the amount of $1,237 and a third check was written for the amount of $2,688.

The financial institution’s video surveillance positively identified Money.

Money received the possession of a forged instrument charge for a crime that allegedly occurred on June 5, when she entered a local check cashing business on North Alice Street and attempted to cash a forged check from a local motel in the amount of $786.

Money is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $13,000.

