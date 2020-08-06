Couple arrested after police respond to domestic disturbance call

GRAND RIDGE – A Florida couple is behind bars after police say a domestic disturbance call led to their arrest.

Rhonnie Cardwell, 21, of Grand Ridge is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and his girlfriend, Ashlyn Nicole Harris, 20, of Grand Ridge, is charged with battery and domestic violence.

Deputies responded to a physical disturbance call where Harris told deputies she and her live-in boyfriend, Cardwell, were involved in a physical altercation, but downplayed the incident, as well as her involvement in the incident. She expressed a desire not to pursue charges.

Deputies located Cardwell sitting in his vehicle, located on a side road, where he was found to have substantial injuries that corroborated his version of the altercation, indicating Harris was the aggressor.

While speaking with Cardwell, deputies smelled marijuana and observed marijuana in plain view on his passenger seat, along with scales, baggies and other paraphernalia used for packaging and selling drugs.

Both Cardwell and Harris were arrested without incident and booked in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.